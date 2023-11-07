Sheffield Wednesday are waiting for the FA’s decision on Barry Bannan’s red card before the Owls play Millwall in the league on Saturday, according to the Star.

Xisco Munoz was sacked last month after he had a poor start to the Owls’ current Championship campaign.

Danny Rohl has been appointed as the new boss and he handed the Owls their first league win of the season against Rotherham on 29th October.

However, they lost their last match against Bristol City, where Owls’ midfielder Bannan was shown a direct red card and he is set to miss three upcoming league matches, including their next match against the Lions.

And it has been suggested that the Owls have appealed their skipper’s sending off to FA before they host the Lions at home on Saturday.

Millwall also made a shaky start to their campaign as they are sitting 18th in the table and appointed new boss Joe Edwards on Monday.

Bannan’s unavailability for three consecutive matches would potentially make Rohl rethink his game plan with the Owls sitting at the bottom of the table.

Now it remains to be seen if FA will overturn Bannan’s red card and if the Owls will have their skipper in their engine room against Millwall this weekend.