AFC Wimbledon assistant manager Terry Skiverton has emphasised that he was impressed with tonight opponents, Crystal Palace Under-21s, after watching them in action.

The young Eagles will face the Dons at Plough Lane tonight in the EFL Trophy.

Crystal Palace’s second string side are now sitting in 16th position in the Premier League 2 standings this season.

They will be eyeing registering their first win in the EFL Trophy tonight after suffering defeat against Wycombe in their opening game of the competition.

Skiverton and Wimbledon Under-18s boss Rob Tuvey went to watch the young Eagles play against West Brom and the Dons assistant manager revealed that they were impressed.

He also stressed that Crystal Palace Under-21s are apt at quick counter-attacks and the talented young Eagles will try to replicate the senior team’s playing style against his side.

“It is going to be a tough challenge”, Skiverton told the Dons’ in-house media.

“Myself and Rob Tuvey went to watch them the other night when they played against West Brom and they had a fantastic performance and result in that game.

“The way they play is aimed at trying to recreate what they do in their first-team.

“There is a lot of pace and energy on transition, they are well organised and they have got some real talented young players.

“For us, it is going to be a different challenge to what we face in League Two.”

AFC Wimbledon will likely start as favourites on home turf and it remains to be seen if Crystal Palace Under-21s can step up to meet the challenge.