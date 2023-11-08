Wales boss Rob Page has admitted he is a big fan of how Sunderland play as a team and feels Black Cats star Niall Huggins suits the national team.

The 22-year-old right-back is having a solid season at Sunderland and it has earned him a call-up to the senior Wales squad.

He has represented the national team at Under-21 level but could make his debut in the European Championship qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

The Wales boss stressed that he is a fan of the energetic Sunderland team where Huggins has been impressing this season.

He believes Tony Mowbray’s men are full of energy and are very much a youthful outfit.

The Welshman insisted that the full-back’s ability to play on both sides and his ability fits perfectly with his Wales team.

Page said in a press conference when asked about Huggins: “He’s athletic.

“He’s playing with a young team.

“I like how they play. Full of energy.

“He can play both sides for us.

“How we play I think he suits us.

“He fits in with how we want to play really well.”

Previously of the Leeds United academy, the right-back has impressed at Sunderland and has made 15 appearances this season under Mowbray.