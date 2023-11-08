 

The 22-year-old right-back is having a solid season at Sunderland and it has earned him a call-up to the senior Wales squad.

 

He has represented the national team at Under-21 level but could make his debut in the European Championship qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

 

 

 

The Wales boss stressed that he is a fan of the energetic Sunderland team where Huggins has been impressing this season.

 

He believes Tony Mowbray’s men are full of energy and are very much a youthful outfit.

 

 

The Welshman insisted that the full-back’s ability to play on both sides and his ability fits perfectly with his Wales team.

 

Page said in a press conference when asked about Huggins: “He’s athletic.

 

 

“He’s playing with a young team.

 

“I like how they play. Full of energy.

 

“He can play both sides for us.

 

“How we play I think he suits us.

 

“He fits in with how we want to play really well.”

 

Previously of the Leeds United academy, the right-back has impressed at Sunderland and has made 15 appearances this season under Mowbray.

 