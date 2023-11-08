Bayer Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes has insisted that his club have not received any offer from Liverpool for Florian Wirtz and do not need to sell him.

The 20-year-old has proven his ability this season in the attacking third, already having made 15 goal contributions in 15 overall appearances for Leverkusen.

Wirtz is rated as one of Europe’s top prospects and Leverkusen are expected to be tested with offers for him at some point.

There is interest from England, where champions Manchester City and Liverpool have shown strong interest in signing Wirtz.

It has been claimed that Liverpool have even offered €92m to snap Wirtz up.

However, Rolfes has refuted those claims saying that no offers have been received from any club and Leverkusen do not have any desire to entertain bids.

“No, no one has approached us – and no one needs to”, Rolfes was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

Asked about a January move for Wirtz, Rolfes added: “That is not an issue at all.”

Wirtz has a contract with the German club running until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen if bids will be made for him in the winter window.