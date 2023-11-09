Derby County Under-21 player-coach Bradley Johnson feels that Rams starlet Tony Weston is a nuisance for opposition defences.

The 20-year-old centre forward is a product of Rangers’ academy and joined Derby in the summer transfer window.

Weston has been a regular for Derby Under-21s in the Premier League 2 Division 1 and on Wednesday made his debut in the EFL Trophy game against Wolves Under-21s, scoring one goal while assisting one.

Johnson stressed that the young centre forward is a nuisance for opposition defences and believes that Derby boss Paul Warne will be impressed by his pressing.

The Derby Under-21s player-coach revealed that the former Rangers star does not give opposition defenders half a second on the ball with his relentless pressing and stated that Weston has utilised his opportunity to impress the first-team management.

“I am delighted for Tony to come on and he is a nuisance as well”, Johnson told Rams TV.

“Playing with him in training, he does not give you half a second on the ball and he has done that tonight, and I think the gaffer will be pleased with the way he pressed their back four.

“He deservedly got his goal; he toe poked it home to get his goal and I am delighted for him, he took his chance.”

Derby will welcome Barnsley at the weekend and Weston will be hoping to have done enough to be in the matchday squad mix.