Sheffield Wednesday attacker Anthony Musaba believes he was dangerous in the game against Rotherham United at Hillsborough and is confident that with the Owls faithful, his side will be able to take three points from Millwall at the weekend.

The Owls are at the bottom of the league table and under the leadership of Danny Rohl, they want to turn around their situation.

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Millwall, who they have not beaten in their last five meetings, to Hillsborough at the weekend.

Musaba admitted that the game against the Lions is a big match for the Owls and he is confident that with the home fans behind the team, they will be able to secure three points.

The winger stated that he enjoyed the Owls’ last game at Hillsborough and thinks that he was dangerous in the game against the Millers.

“My focus is on all the games coming up, Saturday feels like a big match for us”, Musaba said at a press conference.

“I am convinced that with the fans there behind us, and the way we have trained, we can get the three points.

“I enjoyed the last game here, I was active, dangerous and everything felt good in the game vs Rotherham.”

Musaba has featured 12 times in the league for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season and has scored once and assisted twice in the process.