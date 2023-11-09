Former Aston Villa defender Ron Vlaar has admitted that he was impressed by the Villans’ performance against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands last month.

The Premier League side have won two of their first three group matches in the Europa Conference League this season and they are sitting second in their group.

Unai Emery’s side will host the Dutch outfit tonight at Villa Park in their fourth group stage match in the hope of doing a double over them.

Vlaar insisted that he was impressed with Aston Villa’s performance in Netherlands; the players’ timely acceleration and build-up starting from Emi Martinez were the standout aspects for the Dutchman.

He also stressed that AZ Alkmaar created some good chances despite how good Aston Villa were.

”I was impressed with Villa”, Vlaar told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

”Especially the acceleration at exactly the right moments.

“Waiting for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to continue the game.

“Just until he could build up.

“I have rarely seen anything like it.

“Yet AZ also had real chances.”

AZ Alkmaar warmed up for their visit to Villa Park by playing out a 1-1 draw with Excelsior in the Eredivisie.