Chris Sutton believes that new Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper has to take a decision on David Wagner’s future to change the club’s situation or else he will be seen as indecisive.

Norwich are going through a disastrous run of form and Canaries boss Wagner’s future is under scrutiny.

The Carrow outfit have accelerated the arrival of new sporting director Knapper and he will have a tough task on his hands to change Norwich’s situation.

Sutton is of the view that Norwich need a whole new start and stressed that the entire club are lacking the energy and belief to go forward.

The ex-Norwich star stated that Knapper will be considered indecisive if he fails to take an immediate decision on Wagner’s future and is confident that the acceleration of the arrival of the new sporting director means there will be change on the managerial side.

“It has to be a new start – if that takes time, then so be it”, Sutton wrote in his Pink Un column.

“If it is a rebuild, then so be it.

“But there needs to be a clear direction and some motivation – the whole club seems to lack energy, belief and even hope right now.

“If he doesn’t come in and make the change, he will be seen as a guy who wasn’t decisive enough.

“The fact that his arrival has been accelerated suggests there will be movement on that front post-Cardiff.”

Norwich will take on Cardiff City at the weekend and they will be hoping to end their disappointing winless streak before they go into the international break.