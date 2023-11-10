Portsmouth boss John Mousinho believes that contract talks at this stage of the season could cause a distraction and therefore his team will not think about new deals now.

Pompey have made an impressive start to their League One campaign this season and remain the only side not to have been beaten so far.

However, with January fast approaching question marks have started arising over the futures of those players who are approaching the end of their contracts with the club.

Players such as skipper Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson, Joe Rafferty, Joe Morrell and Denver Hume will all be without contracts when the season ends, though Mousinho insists that contract talks are not something they are focusing on at the moment.

Given that the season is progressing so well, Mousinho believes that contract talks can cause unwanted distractions, though he and sporting director Rich Hughes have been in constant discussions regarding that.

“We will not think about that [renewing contract of players] before Christmas, we might think about that in January”, Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent.

“Thankfully, from my point of view, obviously having this whole conversation, Richie and I, we have been constantly speaking about individuals and the team and squad building every day.

“Thankfully from my perspective, I get to focus on the games and that will be something we will do in squad selection meetings and recruitment meetings.

“It is probably a bit too early to think about that.

“What we want to do is keep the focus on the next game, and keep the focus on building on the league campaign.

“The best way to do that is to block out all the noise and sometimes contracts can be a bit of distraction.”

Portsmouth also have a number of loanees in their squad, who will also return to their parent clubs once their temporary stints are over.