Ipswich Town star Massimo Luongo has issued a warning to his team-mates ahead of their Portman Road fixture against Swansea City, insisting that the Swans have the quality to hurt them.

Kieran McKenna’s promotion-chasers are set to take on Michael Duff’s side in what will be the two clubs’ last match before the international break.

In spite of conceding the fact that the Swans have not been what people expect them to be, Luongo believes that they can still be a threat on any given day.

With the quality the visitors will have on offer, the 31-year-old believes that it will be a tough game and the need for the home side will be to be at their very best.

“It will be tough. We have looked at them a little bit”, Luongo said in an interview with his club’s official channel.

“They are doing well at the moment, have been in a good, decent run of form little bit different from the Swansea that everyone expects and remembers.

“They are an exciting team they looked like they want to attack and attack quickly.

“They have good players that can hurt us and we have got to be at our best again to get a result.”

After being promoted from League One at the end of last season, Ipswich have shown grit this season and have lost just one of the 15 Championship matches played so far.