Everton are trying to tempt Borussia Monchengladbach talent Winsley Boteli to Goodison Park, but the Bundesliga outfit have not given up hope of keeping him.

Sean Dyche is now building at Everton and the side have recorded a number of impressive results in recent weeks.

While Everton’s focus is on survival, the club are also alive to young talents that they can tempt to Goodison Park and they like Boteli.

Everton have been watching Boteli since the European Under-17 Championship in Hungary earlier this year, according to German outlet fohlen-hautnah.de.

The Toffees are claimed to have put an offer on the table to try to tempt him to head for Merseyside.

However, European heavyweights Juventus also admire Boteli and, like Everton, have put an offer on the table.

Gladbach, however, have not given up hope of convincing him to snub interest from elsewhere and stay with them in future.

Boteli plays in the Under-19 Bundesliga for Die Fohlen’s Under-19 side, where he has already scored 12 goals in ten matches this season.

Gladbach are hopeful that they can convince Boteli to ignore the offers put forward by Everton and Juventus, but regardless of the player’s view, he is under contract until 2025.