Reading star Sam Hutchinson believes the Royals are playing some young players who just are not ready for senior team football, after the side suffered another defeat in League One on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals headed to Shrewsbury Town looking for a morale-boosting win in League One and scored two early goals to lead 2-0 by just the 15th minute.

Shrewsbury grabbed a goal back before the break, but as the clock ticked down it seemed Reading’s trip north would be a fruitful one.

The hosts had other ideas though and two injury time goals sealed a 3-2 win which deepened Reading’s issues at the wrong end of the League One table.

Experienced Hutchinson completed the full 90 minutes and believes it was a familiar story for Reading.

He admits he is doing all he can to help the younger players in the side, but believes some of them just are not ready for a hugely tough season and indicated they should have learned by now.

“There’s a responsibility from me to do that [put my arm around the younger players]”, he told Reading’s media.

“There’s also a responsibility for them to learn and you have to be given the responsibility from the leaders in the group to be able to do that.

“I think that we’re in a position now that if they haven’t learned then they won’t because we’ve had so many lessons, it’s a difficult position that we find ourselves in and I don’t envy the youngsters starting their career like that because it’s not fair on them to be in the position that they are in.

“And some of them aren’t ready, I’ll be honest. Regardless of their talent, it’s a difficult situation to handle.

“It’s hard for me to play with people who don’t have that experience because there are little things that happen, but it’s the hardest season I’ve ever been involved in so for them I don’t envy them at all.”

Reading sit rock bottom of the League One table and are at serious risk of dropping into the fourth tier.

They have a change of competition in midweek when Arsenal Under-21s provide the opposition in the EFL Trophy.