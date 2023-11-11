Manchester United and Liverpool will be among the clubs to send scouts to observe Sporting Lisbon’s 22-year-old defender Goncalo Inacio against Benfica on Sunday, which they consider a ‘maximum pressure’ test.

With the January transfer window approaching, clubs are looking closely at their requirements and keeping tabs on long term targets.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have recognised Inacio as a top talent, who is turning heads in Portugal.

Real Madrid have also noted Inacio’s progression and are looking at him closely.

Now, according to Portuguese daily the Correio da Manha, all three interested clubs have decided to send scouts to observe him in the Lisbon derby.

Sporting Lisbon are set to take on rivals Benfica before the international break on Sunday and it is claimed all three clubs want to see how he copes in a maximum pressure situation.

Inacio has featured in all ten Portuguese top flight games for Sporting Lisbon so far this season, helping them keep four clean sheets.

He has a €60m release clause in his contract that runs until the summer of 2027, but that is not a sum which would be out of reach for Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.