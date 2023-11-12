Bristol Rovers target Jonson Clarke-Harris could be sold by Peterborough United in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Gas recently sacked Joey Barton as boss and it is unclear who will come in to take over at the Mem.

Despite the managerial upheaval, Bristol Rovers are continuing to plan for the approaching January transfer window as they bid to strengthen.

Peterborough hitman Clarke-Harris is wanted by the Gas, who are plotting a swoop, and it is suggested a move could happen in January.

Clarke-Harris could be sold by the Posh when the winter window swings open for business as they try to raise money.

The hitman was an unused substitute on Saturday as Peterborough cruised to a 5-0 crushing of Cambridge United in League One.

Clarke-Harris, 29, was on the books at Bristol Rovers before completing a switch to the Posh in 2020.

He has been prolific during his time at London Road, but could be set to cut short his association with Peterborough in the new year.