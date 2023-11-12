Stoke City star Lynden Gooch has hailed the Potters for putting an unbeaten run together and urged the side to keep pushing.

Alex Neil’s men have struggled to get going this season, but in recent weeks have put together a solid run of form.

Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough were all beaten by Stoke in the closing games of October, while November has seen two 0-0 draws played out, with Cardiff City and Coventry City, respectively.

5 games unbeaten leading into the break, it’s been a great few weeks for everyone. Let’s keep pushing Potters 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FutSKZ92bn — Lynden Gooch (@LyndenGooch) November 12, 2023

Stoke are now five games unbeaten heading into November’s international break and Gooch is delighted.

The Potters star is now keen to see his side continue their good form when they get back into action against Blackburn Rovers later this month.

“5 games unbeaten leading into the break, it’s been a great few weeks for everyone”, Gooch wrote on X, posting photographs of himself in action.

“Let’s keep pushing Potters.”

Following a visit from Blackburn, Neil’s side will round out November by heading to Loftus Road to take on strugglers QPR.