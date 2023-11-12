Liverpool are looking to move quickly to secure the services of Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo, with talks happening, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Merseyside giants were tipped to sign a centre-back in the summer transfer window, but focused their efforts on midfield recruitment.

That is set to change in January and teenager Beraldo, who is on the books at Brazilian giants Sao Paulo, is the man they want.

Liverpool officials have flown to Brazil to hold talks over a deal for the 19-year-old and spoke to Beraldo after a match last week.

The Reds are ready to swoop in January if they can agree a fee for the teenage defender.

Moving quickly is something Liverpool want to do as they are keen to snap up Beraldo before rivals make their move and spark an auction.

Beraldo came through the youth set-up at Sao Paulo and is rated as a top talent.

He has been capped by Brazil up to Under-20 level and would be free to be added to Liverpool’s European squad in the new year if he lands at Anfield.