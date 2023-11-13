Charlton Athletic have offered youngster Daniel Kanu a new contract with the option of an extension, according to the South London Press.

The 18-year-old forward is a product of Charlton Athletic’s academy and is very highly rated by the coaching staff at the Valley.

Last season, Kanu featured ten times on the senior team and began the ongoing season in an impressive manner with two goals and an assist in the first four games.

Kanu was sent out on a short loan to Southend United in October, where he scored four goals in four games before returning to Charlton.

His performance in recent games has earned him his first national team call-up for Sierra Leone.

And it has been claimed that Charlton have decided to extend Kanu’s contract and offered him a new deal until June 2026 with the option to extend.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of June 2024 and Charlton are keen to keep the starlet at the club.

Charlton boss Michael Appleton is also an admirer of Kanu’s talents and it remains to be seen whether the forward has a part to play in the Addicks campaign this season.