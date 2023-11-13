Former Sunderland star Danny Collins believes that the Black Cats will be in the mix for promotion from the Championship at the end of the season.

Sunderland are sixth in the Championship table with 26 points from 16 games and they are currently on a three-match unbeaten run.

Tony Mowbray’s side registered a 3-1 win against Birmingham City on Saturday to get into the playoff spots.

Collins stated that he is expecting Sunderland to be in the fight for promotion at the end of the season, as he pointed out that, except for the Middlesbrough game, the Black Cats have always turned up during games and have been in the match until the final whistle.

“I expect us to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season, to be honest”, Collins told Sunderland’s media.

“I know there is still a long way to go, but just obviously watching us in the game in recent weeks where we have not picked up points, we were still amongst it.

“We were having good opportunities; I feel like we were always in the games.

“We have not played a game so far this season where you can take the Middlesbrough game out of it.

“That was a really difficult game to manage; we had the man sent off.

“Dan Neil got sent off in 45 minutes or so with 10 men.

“Just naive, I thought that day where we played a little bit too open other games we have always been in games and the games we lost have been by the odd goal.”

Sunderland will return to action against Plymouth Argyle after the international break on 25th November at the Stadium of Light.