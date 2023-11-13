Charlton Athletic star Conor McGrandles believes that his side have strong midfield options, but has backed himself to make the grade if given chances.

McGrandles joined the Addicks last year on a three-year deal after his contract expired with Lincoln City.

The club sent him on a loan spell with Cambridge United in the second half of the last season after his game-time was largely restricted at the Valley.

New boss Michael Appleton handed the 28-year-old Scot his first opportunity in the league this season and he scored the Addicks’ injury-time equaliser against Portsmouth on Saturday, off the bench.

McGrandles insisted that he needs to work very hard in order to get in the team as the Addicks have strong alternatives in the engine room, but is sure he has what it takes to make the grade.

“I just know if I get the chance I can do well here”, the 28-year-old Addicks man told the South London Press.

“It’s about getting the chances and proving it.

“Of course [I want to stay]. Who wouldn’t want to play with the players here and at this club?

“I know this goal has not just made everything rosy.

“I need to work hard because there are some really good players, especially in the midfield positions.”

It remains to be seen if Appleton will award McGrandles with his first league start of the season when his side face Carlisle on 25th November.