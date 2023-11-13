AGF Aarhus boss Uwe Rosler believes that Burnley loan star Bailey Peacock-Farrell will not play for Northern Ireland due to injury even though he is travelling with the squad.

The Northern Irishman has not been able to become the first-choice shot-stopper for the Clarets since he joined the club in 2019.

This year he joined Danish outfit AGF on a season-long loan from Turf Moor and has kept goal 12 times for Rosler’s side in all competitions.

However, Jesper Hansen started in AGF’s 2-0 victory over Viborg on Sunday in the league as Peacock-Farrell missed the match due to an injury.

Rosler revealed that the 27-year-old will be examined at the Northern Irish national team camp to determine the extent of his injury.

However, the AGF boss thinks that Peacock-Farrell will not be playing for Northern Ireland as he could not play for his club.

“From what I have heard, he will travel over there, where they will examine him”, Rosler told Danish outlet bold.dk.

“But I don’t think he will play, because if he can’t play for us, I don’t think he can play for them either.”

Peacock-Farrell will be keen to get back on the pitch as soon as possible as he tries to impress Burnley during his loan spell in Denmark.