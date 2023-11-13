Former Derby County star Shaun Barker has praised Rams star James Collins for how he has led the line and shown his experience in recent games.

Goalscoring has been an area where Derby are facing a problem as their two summer signings, Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington, have combined for only nine goals.

However, 32-year-old Collins has found his shooting boots in recent games and he has managed to bag five goals in the last two games for Derby.

Barker stressed that Collins deserves his goals and pointed out how the forward uses his experience and intelligence to get penalties and free kicks in dangerous areas.

And the former Rams star also praised the way Collins has led the line in the last two games for Derby to lead them to victory.

“It was not just his goals; over the last couple of games, he has had two player of the matches, obviously, picked up five goals”, Barker on Rams TV.

“It is how he leads the line, how he uses his know-how, which is how he got his first goal in the penalty [against Barnsley]; it is recognising that in moments in games where he might get something, he might convince the referee that there is a free kick to give and he did so well this afternoon.

“He deserves his goals.”

Collins has scored ten goals in all competitions for Derby so far this season and Paul Warne will be hoping that the striker can continue his form for the rest of the season.