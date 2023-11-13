Udinese midfielder Etienne Camara could be on his way back to the Championship just six months following his move from England and Watford could be an option.

The 20-year-old joined Huddersfield Town’s youth academy from French side Angers back in 2020.

Camara broke into the first team and clocked regular game time for the Terriers in the 2022/23 campaign before heading for Italy.

Camara joined Udinese on a four-year deal after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the two clubs.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Camara could be on his way back to England in January and Watford, with their close links with Udinese, could be an option.

Udinese and Watford’s owners will have to decide what makes the most sense for Camara.

He is yet to make his league debut for Udinese with his only appearance coming in the 2-1 Coppa Italia win over Cagliari.

Camara has been on the bench for the club though, in each of the 12 league games they have played so far.