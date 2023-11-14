Former Hibernian star Tam McManus is of the view that Josh Campbell has made an impact coming into the team by scoring two goals in two league games.

The 23-year-old midfielder is a product of Hibs’ academy and last season he played a key role in helping Hibernian finish fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

However, Campbell began the current season poorly and failed to feature in five consecutive league games under new boss Nick Montgomery.

But the player has bounced back from his poor form in the early season and has scored in back-to-back league games; McManus admitted that he is very pleased with Campbell’s performances.

The ex-Hibs star pointed out that, after not featuring for nine games, Campbell needed to make an impression when given an opportunity and believes that the midfielder has done that by scoring two goals in two games.

“I am pleased for Josh Campbell as well”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“I do not think a lot of Hibs fans have quite taken to him but two goals in a week.

“He has come back into the team; he has been ready to play and that is important when you are out of the team that you come in and make an impact.

“He has come in; he has scored a good goal during the week against St. Mirren and a great finish at the weekend to win the game.”

Now Campbell will be determined to keep his place in the starting line-up and help Hibs climb up the table.