Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has admitted that he is not sure whether Sunderland have enough in their squad to stay in the promotion race in the Championship this season, but indicated they are competitors of the Foxes.

Sunderland have won two of their last three league games and are sitting sixth in the Championship standings; they now sit 13 points off league leaders Leicester.

The Black Cats lost in the playoff semi-finals last season and are again pushing to be in the promotion race in the ongoing campaign.

Leicester’s last two defeats have again reignited the race for the automatic promotion spots and Piper admitted that Leeds United and Sunderland are the two teams he really likes.

However, the former Leicester star is doubtful whether the Black Cats have it in them to actually stay in the race to get promoted this season.

He pointed out that both Leeds and Leicester are powerhouses who can really stay in the race to be in the Premier League next term.

Piper, assessing Leicester’s rivals, said on the BBC’s When You’re Smiling Podcast: “I like Leeds, I like Sunderland and Southampton.

“Sunderland are very similar to us; there are quite a lot of young lads and you just think have Sunderland got the staying power?

“I don’t know they have.

“I think Leeds are a powerhouse and I think we are.

“We have got some experience throughout the squad as well that will help us later in the season.”

Sunderland will be returning from the international break with a trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, 25th November.

They have already played Leicester this season and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss at the King Power Stadium.