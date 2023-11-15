Reading boss Ruben Selles has admitted that the Royals needed the win against Arsenal Under-21 in the EFL Trophy to lift their spirits and show that they are capable of winning matches.

The Royals are having a difficult domestic campaign as they are currently sitting rock bottom in the League One table with seven points from 16 games.

They played against Arsenal Under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday where the young Gunners started the likes of Fabio Viera and Reiss Nelson.

However, Selles oversaw a commanding 5-2 victory over Arsenal Under-21s and the boss admitted that the starting players as well as the ones who came off the bench in the second half were very good.

The ex-Southampton boss stressed that the Royals needed the win to showcase their ability to play the game well and get results from them.

“I think it was a good performance from all the players”, Selles told Reading’s media following his side’s victory over the young Gunners.

“We had a clear idea how to play the game and they were ready to execute it and put their effort there, the starters and the players that came on during the second half.

“We are happy for them.

“We needed this kind of a game to lift the spirit and show that we are also capable of winning football matches and playing good football.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Royals will be able to ride on the momentum of the cup victory and get their fourth win in the league when they face Wycombe Wanderers after the international break.