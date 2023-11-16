Belgium’s boss Domenico Tedesco has praised Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans for his overall performance against Serbia on Wednesday.

The Belgian midfielder joined the Villans this summer from relegated Leicester City on a free transfer.

Tedesco insisted that he was very impressed with Tielemans’ midfield display against Serbia where he played the full 90 minutes for the Red Devils.

The Belgium boss feels that Tielemans controlled the tempo of the match and he did his defensive tasks very well.

“He played fantastic”, Tedesco was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad about Aston Villa’s Tielemans.

“He had the right feeling to change the rhythm, to change.

“He also recovered very well and won many balls.”

Asked if it was in part due to him being further up the pitch, the Belgium coach replied: “I do not think so.

“He also played well in a more defensive role.”

Tielemans played his first 90 minutes in the league for Aston Villa in their 3-1 victory against Fulham on Sunday.

Now it remains to be seen if he will be able to keep his place in Emery’s team when they face Tottenham Hotspur on 26th November in the Premier League.