Reading star Matty Carson has admitted that even though it was a difficult task playing against the likes of Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson, he enjoyed the experience thoroughly.

The Royals are having a disastrous league campaign as they are sitting 24th in the League One table after playing 16 matches.

They faced Arsenal Under-21s on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy and beat the young Gunners by a 5-2 margin.

The young Gunners fielded Vieira and Nelson from the first team and Carson insisted that he wants to play against the best players to improve.

The 21-year-old Royals full-back admitted that he enjoyed playing against two Arsenal first-team players even though it was difficult to deal with such quality.

“Now listen, that’s who you want to be playing against”, Carson told the Royals’ in-house media when he was asked what it was like to play against Vieira and Nelson.

“You want to be playing against the best players.

“So, it was tough, but I really enjoyed it.”

Carson played the full match against the young Gunners on Tuesday night and he will be hoping to keep his place when the Royals play Wycombe Wanderers at the end of this month.