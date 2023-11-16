An unnamed Premier League club are preparing an offer for Liverpool’s midfield target Andre, who plays for Brazilian side Fluminense, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Jurgen Klopp transformed the Reds engine room this summer after multiple experienced midfielders left the club.

Liverpool made four signings to rebuild midfield and the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have established themselves as starters in the side.

The Merseyside club however are looking to share the load of constant games and they were interested in Andre in the summer.

They have been widely tipped to revisit their interest in the Brazilian when the January transfer window swings open.

Now it has been suggested that an unnamed Premier League side are preparing an offer of over €20m for the Liverpool transfer target.

Whether the club in question are Liverpool or whether the Reds will face competition is unclear.

Andre is a player Klopp admires and Liverpool may not want to let him slip through their fingers.

It has been suggested that the Reds are looking at Genoa’s Morten Frendrup, but those links have been played down.