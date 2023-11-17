Trabzonspor are expecting Paul Onuachu to make clear that he wants to stay in Turkey when they negotiate with Southampton to snap him up permanently.

Onuachu joined Saints last season from KRC Genk to help them score goals and avoid relegation from the top flight, but he struggled to fit into the football being played on the south coast.

In the summer he completed a loan switch to Turkish giants Trabzonspor and he has been in top form in front of goal.

Onuachu has already bagged six goals in his opening eight matches and Trabzonspor are willing to sign him permanently.

It has been claimed that the Turkish outfit are preparing to talk with Saints as they want to add an option to buy to Onuachu’s loan deal.

Southampton originally wanted to add a €15m option to buy when the frontman joined Trabzonspor but the Turkish outfit rejected it and they do not want to pay that much.

And according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), the Burgundy Blues want Onuachu to show his parent club that he wants to stay with Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor are hoping that Onuachu’s desire to stay will help to move the dial in their favour.

Onuachu is tipped to want to stay in Turkey given his good form in the country and how he fared at Southampton.