Ipswich Town chief executive officer Mark Ashton is confident that Kieran McKenna will stay at Portman Road for a long time.

McKenna joined the Tractor Boys back in December 2021 after he assisted Jose Mourinho at Manchester United for three years.

He took charge of Ipswich in League One and saw the Tractor Boys achieve automatic promotion to the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign.

McKenna’s men have made a brilliant start to their Championship journey as they are currently sitting second in the league table, with the same points as Championship leaders Leicester City.

Ashton admitted that McKenna has set the tone for the Tractor Boys and he believes that he will stay at the club for a long time.

“Kieran is vitally important to us”, Ashton told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“He’s done extremely well and we were delighted to get him on that new contract.

“He’s helped us set the DNA of the football department for many, many years to come.

“I genuinely believe he will be with us for a long time to come.”

The 37-year-old signed a four-year contract extension with the Tractor Boys at the end of last season and the club will be hoping to see McKenna on their touchline until 2027.