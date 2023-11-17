Millwall midfielder George Saville has revealed that the Lions’ new boss Joe Edwards is setting the team up to score more goals.

The Lions sacked Gary Rowett last month after they made a shaky start to their league campaign.

Edwards has been appointed as the new Lions boss and Saville admitted that he is trying to implement his ideas in training sessions.

The 30-year-old midfielder stressed that Edwards is trying to make the distance smaller between the forwards and the defenders so that they can do it all together.

Saville also feels that Millwall put into practice what they had worked on on the training pitch in their comprehensive 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

“There were a few pointers that he came to training with and we executed it quite well”, Saville told the South London Press about Edwards’ training regime.

“There was a defensive set-up he wanted to work on – a 4-4-2 off the ball which was nice and compact.

“And there was a little bit on the distances between us all, he wanted to make them smaller – on and off the ball.

When we are in good areas it means we have options and when we are defending then we are defending in numbers and able to impact the ball.

“He wants the distances between the centre-forward and the centre-backs to be as short as they can so that when we are attacking or defending, we’re doing it all together.

“We brought that to the team and the shape was good.”

The Lions star stressed that the way Edwards wants to see the side play is the reason the manager is looking for more goals from the team.

“Joe’s style means he is hoping for us to score more goals and maybe focus on us a little more.”

Edwards saw his men score four goals in his first game in charge against Sheffield Wednesday and he will be hoping to continue his good start with a win over Coventry City on 25th November.