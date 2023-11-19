Hibernian showed keen interest in signing winger Josh Martin before he headed to join League One side Portsmouth, according to the BBC.

After remaining without a club following his release from Norwich City at the end of the season, the 22-year-old got the opportunity to train with Portsmouth.

The League One club eventually offered him a short-term deal and after putting pen-to-paper to that, Martin is set to stay at Fratton Park until at least the middle of January.

However, it has emerged that John Mousinho’s team had competition for Martin from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Nick Montgomery’s Hibs were interested in snapping up the free agent winger.

Martin though decided on a move to Fratton Park with Portsmouth and will be looking to impress in League One.

Mousinho indicated Pompey beat other clubs to Martin when he told his club’s official site: “Josh is an excellent player and actually had a couple of other options, but we’re delighted that he’s chosen to sign with us.”

Whether Hibs are looking at any other free agents is unclear, but Montgomery will hope to do business in the January transfer window.