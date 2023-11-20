A club from Saudi Arabia are in talks with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho over a potential move, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The midfielder recently insisted that he has things to do at Arsenal before he would consider leaving the Gunners.

He has a contract at Arsenal until the end of the season but the north London club have the option to extend it by another year.

But for now, the Italian is in a position to start discussing a pre-contract with suitors from January onwards.

It has been claimed that a club from Saudi Arabia are interested in snapping up the experienced midfielder in the near future.

Talks are already underway between the club and the player’s representatives over a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder is prepared to consider a move to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

It is also unclear whether the club are considering signing him in January or are looking at a summer swoop.

Arsenal could extend his contract to make sure they get a fee for him if Jorginho leaves at the end of the season.