Fulham loan star Fode Ballo-Toure is set to return to his parent club AC Milan at the end of the season after failing to make his mark with the Cottagers, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 26-year-old was one of Fulham’s last-ditch signings, arriving only after the approval of their deal sheet.

However, Ballo-Toure’s move to England has not been a happy one as he has failed to make an impression on Fulham boss Marco Silva.

The 46-year-old Portuguese is yet to play Ballo-Toure in the Premier League and has used him just twice in the EFL Cup.

Fulham do have the option of making Ballo-Toure’s move permanent at the end of the spell, though for that to happen the AC Milan-contracted player will need to have a positive season in England.

With that not happening, the Senegal international is set to return to his parent club at the end of June, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

The player had multiple offers in the summer but refused to accept them before eventually choosing Fulham.

He is surplus to requirements at AC Milan, but barring an unexpected turnaround at Fulham, he will be returning to AC Milan.