Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have made enquiries for Fluminense’s 16-year-old winger Matheus Reis, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Brazil Under-17 attacker is yet to make his senior debut for Fluminense, but has already been grabbing headlines in South America.

He was born in Mexico and there is already a tug-of-war between Brazil and Mexico for Reis despite him representing the Selecao in youth internationals.

However, there is a real race between clubs in Europe too for the signature of the teenage sensation in the near future.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, at least four big Premier League teams are interested in signing the winger from Fluminense.

It has been claimed that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have touched base with the forward’s camp to register their interest.

Arsenal have a deep network in Brazil due to sporting director Edu’s contacts in his home country.

Chelsea and Manchester City are known for snapping up young talents in South America and Liverpool are also keen on Reis.

The teenage winger has a €50m release clause in his contract, but it is not scaring off the Premier League clubs.