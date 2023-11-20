West Ham United star Michail Antonio is flying back to England for a scan to determine the extent of his injury, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Hammers are having a fine domestic season as they are sitting ninth in the Premier League table and they are currently topping their Europa League group with nine points from four matches.

They have found different sources of scoring goals this season as midfielders and wingers have come up with important goals.

Frontman Antonio has featured in 12 league matches so far and managed to hit the back of the net only twice, but his rest of the season is currently in doubt.

He travelled with the Jamaica national team to play in the CONCACAF Nations League and he picked up an injury on Saturday against Canada.

And now he is coming back to England for a scan to look at the injury he suffered on his medial knee ligament during international duty.

West Ham are claimed to be angry as he was on the pitch for ten more minutes following the injury he suffered at Independence Park.

In a best-case scenario, Antonio could miss six weeks of football and there is also a fear of him being sidelined for nine months.

West Ham now face an anxious wait to conduct the scan.