Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell has admitted that the Railwaymen are in talks with Newcastle United to extend Joe White’s loan stay and added that he is expecting good news on that front within two weeks.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is a product of the Newcastle United academy and he joined Crewe Alexandra on loan this summer.

White has featured 15 times for the League Two outfit this season in all competitions and he has impressed with his performances.

Bell admitted that Crewe are in talks with Newcastle regarding White’s loan spell, which is set to expire in the middle of January, and added that he is hoping they will have good news regarding the Magpies loanee’s extension in the next two weeks.

The Crewe boss also stated that Newcastle have been brilliant with them throughout the process and believes that the Tyneside outfit are on the rise and going places.

“We spoke to Newcastle and Joe”, Bell told Crewe’s media.

“Newcastle have been brilliant with us.

“They are a club that are on the up, so they are going places.

“We have been in contact with them over the last two weeks with some real positive feedback, so hopefully in the next two weeks we will have some good news on that.”

Crewe will take on Newcastle’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy tonight, but White will not be able to feature against his parent club in the game.