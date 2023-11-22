Fulham are prepared to accept a lower sum than they agreed with Bayern Munich last summer for Joao Palhinha in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Palhinha was left stranded in Munich after his move failed to go through on deadline day and he returned to Fulham.

He has since signed a new contract with the Cottagers but that has not dampened Bayern Munich’s willingness to try and sign him again in the winter transfer window.

The German champions do not want to pay that €65m fee they agreed with Fulham and want to do a deal for a lower sum.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), Fulham are also ready to do a deal for a reduced figure as well.

Marco Silva is not keen to sell the midfielder but the club are claimed to be willing to do a deal at a certain figure.

Palhinha wants the move in January after it fell through in the summer and he was forced to return to Craven Cottage.

Bayern Munich could be confident about working out an agreement with Fulham and get the deal done in time during the winter window.