Aston Villa winger Nicolo Zaniolo has warned ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur clash that his side can beat any team on their day.

The Villans have made a very good start to their Premier League campaign as they are sitting fifth in the league table after 12 opening matches.

They will be visiting north London to take on Ange Postecoglou’s men this weekend; Spurs are currently fourth in the league with 26 points.

Zaniolo admitted that Spurs are a difficult side to face but he also insisted that the Villa Park outfit are a very strong team themselves.

The Italian made it clear ahead of the Spurs game that the Villans have the capability to beat any team if they are at their best.

“Aston Villa are a strong team”, Zaniolo told Sky Italia.

“Now we have Tottenham and some quite difficult matches but we are a strong team and we can win against anyone if we do things the way they should be done.

“Then there are still a lot of games to go and the goals are long now, but of course, we are a strong team and we can have our say.”

The Galatasaray loan star has featured 14 times for Unai Emery’s side this season and he will be hoping to play a role in their north London visit on Sunday.