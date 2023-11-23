Derby County boss Paul Warne has told people unsure of Bristol Rovers’ quality to google them as the Gas boast a potential attacking force.

Bristol Rovers sacked Joey Barton recently and are looking to turn the page on their time under the ex-QPR midfielder.

Caretaker boss Andy Mangan has steadied the ship and the Gas are currently sitting tenth in League One with 23 points from 16 matches.

They will visit Pride Park to face seventh-positioned Derby County on this Saturday and the Rams boss feels that the Gas are doing well in the league.

Warne stressed that Bristol Rovers have a good attacking force and anyone who is unsure about that should take to google to find out.

“It is just about trying to win the next game really and all our focus is on doing everything we can”, Warne told the Rams’ in-house media.

“I know the changes at Bristol Rovers.

“In fairness, they’re in pretty good form.

“And if anyone is a real stat-head when they finish listening to me talk if you google their squad and their team you will see their front line is very formidable.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game, so we will put our best eleven out to start the game.

“But we also have to have an eye on what they can do to us.

“It’s arrogant to just think we just turn up and teams will roll over, it won’t be the case, it’ll be a tough game so, we’re preparing for that.”

The Gas are unbeaten in their last six all-competition matches and it remains to be seen if they will be able to get a result at Pride Park.