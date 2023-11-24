Manchester City forward Joel Ndala has been subject to enquires from a number of clubs, who have explored the possibility of signing him both on loan and on a permanent basis, according to The Athletic.

The attacker finished as England’s top-scorer in the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia where the Three Lions were ousted from the round of 16 stages by Uzbekistan.

He has shown sparks of form in a Manchester City shirt as well, making 25 goal contributions in 35 appearances for their Under-18 side.

Ndala is currently attracting interest from unnamed clubs in the Premier League as well as from around Europe.

In fact, enquiries have also been made by clubs regarding the availability of Ndala.

Both a loan move and a permanent move have been discussed.

Manchester City will be able to demand a significant sum for their academy graduate given that Ndala is currently tied down with a professional contract with Manchester City, a deal which he signed in June last year.

The Premier League champions have previously made sizeable profits by selling their academy players.