Manchester United will not face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, as the French side are not in the hunt, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag’s side have made a mixed start to their Premier League campaign as they have lost five of their 12 opening league games.

The Red Devils’ Champions League campaign is in severe danger as they have managed to win only one of their four group stage matches.

They are having a tough time in their engine room as their star man Casemiro is currently out with an injury and summer loan signing Sofyan Amrabat has struggled to make an impact under Ten Hag.

Monaco’s French midfielder Fofana is a player the Red Devils like and he has other suitors around Europe.

However, Ligue 1 giants PSG are not targeting Fofana as they are looking at other players.

If Manchester United do make a move for Fofana in January, they will not have to do battle with PSG for his signature.

That could be a boost for Manchester United’s hopes of landing the midfielder.

Fofana has started all 12 league matches for Monaco this season and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will make an offer for the French defensive midfielder in January.