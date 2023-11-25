Fixture: Burnley vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his side to take on Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League this afternoon.

The international break was not kind to West Ham with attacker Michail Antonio picking up a knee injury while in action for Jamaica. Jarrod Bowen is also absent.

West Ham will hope to hit the ground running following the break though with all three points in the north west and they start this clash as favourites.

Burnley have lost their last six league games on the spin and there are now real question marks over their ability to survive in the Premier League this term.

Alphonse Areola slots into goal for West Ham, who deploy a back four of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield, the Hammers go with James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek, while Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta support Danny Ings.

If Moyes needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench to turn to that include Maxwel Cornet and Said Benrahma.

West Ham United Team vs Burnley

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Kudus, Paqueta, Ings

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Fornals, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama