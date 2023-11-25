Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s massive Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad this afternoon.

With only a point separating the two teams, an away win today will take Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table this weekend.

Klopp has stuck with the defensive partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas occupying the full-back positions in the back four.

Alexis Mac Allister will play as the number six and Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones will complete the midfield three for the Merseyside giants today.

Darwin Nunez will hope to continue his form for both club and country today and has been tasked with the job of leading the frontline.

The Reds will again depend on talisman Mohamed Salah to deliver the goods in another big game and Diogo Jota will complete the front three for the team.

Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo are some of the options Klopp has on the bench today at the Etihad.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Quansah