Donny van de Beek has indicated that he is likely to seek a move away from Manchester United in January as he feels ready to play regularly again.

The 26-year-old midfielder struggled with injuries last season and this term he has been on the fringes of the Manchester United squad.

He has made just one two-minute appearance in the Premier League this season and is even struggling to make matchday squads at the moment.

Van de Beek claimed that he is completely fit and has been working hard in training to get the attention of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

He stressed that he feels a certain pride in being a Manchester United player but conceded that at some point he will have to make a choice about his future.

The midfielder understands that Ten Hag has to manage a big squad but indicated that in January he is likely to seek a move away from Old Trafford.

Van de Beek told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I am at a legendary club and I am still proud every day that I can wear the Manchester United shirt.

“But I am bursting with energy now that I am fit again and I am training like crazy.

“Then comes a moment where you have to make a choice.

“I am excited about playing matches again but the coach is making different choices.

“We have a big squad and I am not the only one knocking on his door.

“We will see what happens in January.”

Van de Beek is one of the players Manchester United could look to move on when the transfer window swings open in January.