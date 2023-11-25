Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs who have their eyes on Juventus winger Federico Chiesa ahead of the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 26-year-old winger will have 18 months left on his contract in January and he has been a big player for Juventus and Italy this season.

With his contract running down, there are now suggestions that his future could soon come under the scanner in Turin.

Chiesa is much admired across Europe and there is serious interest in him from the Premier League.

According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset (via Tutto Juve), Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing him.

It has been claimed that the three Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation at Juventus.

The Serie A giants are looking to convince the player to sign a new contract with the club in the coming months.

However, if a deal is not agreed, Chiesa’s future is likely to become an increasing topic of speculation, especially with the January transfer window approaching.