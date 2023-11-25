Le Havre have not received any offers for defender Arouna Sangante, the youngest captain in Ligue 1, despite Manchester City and Manchester United both being keen on him.

At the age of just 21, Sangante has gone on to become a pivotal part of the Le Havre team under Luka Elsner and has featured in a total of 45 games for him.

The Le Havre coach has even gone on to hand him the skipper’s armband and in the process made him the youngest captain in Ligue 1; he has made just 81 senior appearances.

Teams from England have taken notice of the defender’s progress and are closely monitoring the situation regarding the player.

Manchester City and Manchester United are keen, while Chelsea are also admirers.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, despite the Premier League clubs being interested, Le Havre have fielded no bids for Sangante.

Sangante himself has revealed that he has not thought about his future yet and is happy with his club.

“I haven’t planned yet, for the moment I’m happy where I am today”, Sangante insisted.

It now remains to be seen whether any of the interested clubs decide to make an official offer for Sangante in the January transfer window.