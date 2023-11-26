Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is still not warming up to the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia and would prefer to stay in Europe if he leaves Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

The 30-year-old Champions League and World Cup-winning centre-back has lost his place in the team to Harry Maguire at Manchester United.

He has not started a Premier League game since September and the England defender has emerged as Erik ten Hag’s preference to play the right centre-back role.

The Frenchman has made it clear to the Manchester United manager that he wants to play more and there are already rumours of an impending exit next summer.

It has been claimed that clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in the centre-back, but Varane is not warm to the idea of moving to the Middle East.

A move to Saudi Arabia is not prime in his thoughts at the moment as he looks to fight for his place in the Manchester United team.

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the situation and a move within Europe would be his choice if Varane is to leave Old Trafford.

It has also been suggested that he is more likely to leave Manchester United next summer than in January.