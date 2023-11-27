Richard Keys is of the view that Coventry City’s fans took over the Den on Saturday when they went up against Millwall in the Championship.

Coventry have had a difficult start to the season and they are currently 20th in the league with 19 points from 17 games.

The Sky Blues managed to end their six-match winless streak against Millwall on Saturday at the Den with a 3-0 victory.

Keys stated that he has no concerns regarding Coventry and believes the win at Millwall away from home is a welcome three points after a tough start to the season for Mark Robins’ side.

The veteran broadcaster pointed out that very few fanbases can take over the Den and hailed Coventry’s faithful for their incredible support on Saturday.

“Finally – (this mention is personal) – well done Mark Robins”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“The Super Sky Blues have had an untidy start, so the win at Millwall was very welcome.

“It’s been coming.

“I don’t have any concerns about Coventry or what they can achieve.

“The support at Millwall was fantastic – as it always is these days.

“Not many clubs take over The New Den, but our fans did.

“And they did it the right way.

“Well done to everybody that was there. Now let’s go Mark.”

Coventry will take on Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday and they will be determined to continue their winning momentum in the Championship.