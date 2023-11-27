Former Rangers star Ryan Kent is on the chopping block at Fenerbahce just months after joining from the Gers.

The 27-year-old left-winger is a product of Liverpool’s academy and he joined Rangers on loan initially in the 2018/19 season before making his move to Ibrox permanent the following year.

Kent played a key role in helping Rangers lift the Scottish Premiership in 2020/21 and also made himself felt in the Gers reaching the Europa League final in the 2021/22 season.

Kent’s deal with Rangers ran out in the summer and keen on a new challenge he agreed to sign for Fenerbahce.

However, Kent has struggled to get into Fenerbahce’s starting line-up and he has started only one game for the Turkish outfit in the league.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Fenerbahce want to offload the former Rangers star in January and they already have a replacement for Kent in mind.

Rangers have been criticised for the quality of their summer transfer window, with some feeling the absence of Kent has been noticed.

Kent featured 218 times for Rangers and scored 33 times while assisting 56 goals in his career and it remains to be seen whether a return to Ibrox could be on the cards for the winger in January.